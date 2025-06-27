Ethiopia: Premier Rallies Media for Responsible, Pro-Ethiopia Reporting

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has called on media professionals to place national interest at the forefront of their reporting.

Speaking during a final round of stakeholder discussions with representatives from both public and private media outlets, the Premier addressed key challenges facing the industry and emphasized the media's vital role in Ethiopia's development.

According to the Prime Minister, the media plays a critical role in informing the public, fostering national dialogue, and supporting Ethiopia's growth. He urged journalists to uphold values that protect social responsibility, national interest, and culture in their work.

While the media has every right to criticize and hold the government accountable, it must do so without distorting facts or undermining the national interest, Abiy said. He expressed concern about certain outlets that focus exclusively on negative stories and engage in misinformation or disinformation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for media houses to conduct thorough research and verify information before publishing. As an example, he cited foreign reports that downplay Ethiopia's success in wheat production. He suggested that local media could counter such narratives by dispatching journalists across the country to verify the facts directly from producers.

"Journalists must analyze the root causes and potential consequences of their reports, rather than rushing to make accusations or sensational criticisms," Abiy advised. He assured media professionals that the government is committed to addressing their concerns by responding more proactively to information requests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In support of the media industry's development, Abiy said that the government would facilitate the expansion of satellite broadcasting infrastructure and paper production facilities. "This includes offering incentives such as lease-free land for investors," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that such measures aim to help the media sector grow independently and report accurately and objectively.

Abiy reiterated the government's commitment to working with the media to advance national development, pledging continued cooperation and protection for accredited journalists.

However, he also stressed the importance of ethical journalism and broadening the media's reach, including audiences in neighboring countries. "Media should not waste airtime on trivial matters but instead focus on content that promotes national awareness and development," he concluded.