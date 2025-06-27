Ethiopia: Construction Sector Needs Urgent Tech Shift - Moui

- The Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure (MoUI) has called for the urgent integration of technology and research into Ethiopia's construction sector to tackle persistent challenges and unlock the industry's full economic potential.

Speaking at the National Technology Introduction and Transformation Forum, organized by the MoUI's Construction Management Institute (CMI), MoUI State Minister Yetmgeta Asrat emphasized that a technology-led construction sector is vital for driving national prosperity and sustainable development.

Held under the theme:"Technologies and the Expansion of Research Findings: Indispensable Tools for Industry Modernization", the forum brought together experts, industry players, and policymakers to explore pathways for improving project delivery and sector performance.

According to Yetmgeta, the construction industry plays a strategic role in Ethiopia's economy, contributing 20% of GDP and generating 10% of national employment. With over 35,000 companies active in the sector, the industry spans a wide range of activities including infrastructure, mega projects, corridor development, and housing.

However, he acknowledged that the sector continues to grapple with major bottlenecks--project delays, cost overruns, and quality issues. "Despite abundant resources and potential, the industry struggles due to inefficiencies. Leveraging research-driven solutions and modern technology can significantly reduce these challenges," he stressed.

The House of Peoples' Representatives Urban, Infrastructure and Transport Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Prof. Mohammed Abdo echoed these concerns, noting that while the sector has shown progress, targeted support is urgently needed to ensure its transformative impact.

He also highlighted the importance of import substitution, competitive capacity, and adopting homegrown innovations alongside international best practices. "Competitiveness can only be achieved through technological innovation and knowledge integration," he stated.

Speaking on behalf of CMI, Eng. Feleke Assefa, Head of the Technology Transformation and Introduction Desk, emphasized the need to systematically implement research findings and digital innovations. "Delays, financing gaps, and quality issues remain the core challenges. Innovation is our best solution," he said.

Feleke noted that digital tools such as Virtual Assistance (VA), Augmented Reality (AR), and other construction technologies can significantly reduce project timelines, cut costs, enhance safety, and improve collaboration across the sector.

The forum also featured nine research findings aimed at addressing technical and operational gaps in the construction industry, with stakeholders across public and private sectors in attendance.

Experts at the event concluded that the future of Ethiopia's construction industry hinges on the sector's ability to adopt cutting-edge technologies, enhance institutional coordination, and promote knowledge sharing for greater productivity and sustainability.