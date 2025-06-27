East Africa: Ethiopia Significantly Reduces Child, Maternal Mortality - Moh

- Ethiopia has made substantial progress in reducing child and maternal mortality over the past two decades by expanding healthcare access across both urban and rural areas, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced.

The announcement was made during the opening of the Global Health Innovation and Quality Summit 2025, held in Addis Ababa. Organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the summit is themed "Leveraging Health Innovation towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage."

In her opening remarks, Health State Minister Saharla Abdullahi emphasized Ethiopia's success in lowering child and maternal death rates and improving healthcare accessibility, while also strengthening malaria prevention efforts.

"We are committed to ensuring equitable healthcare by implementing inclusive services that reach both rural and urban communities," she said.

She highlighted that healthcare coverage has significantly improved, with vaccination rates increasing by 90 percent compared to previous years.

The government is also advancing the digital transformation of the national health system by introducing electronic health information systems and modernizing operations in over 100 health institutions, according to the State Minister.

Saharla noted the growing impact of telemedicine and artificial intelligence-based diagnostic tools in reaching remote communities and simplifying complex healthcare procedures. According to her, Ethiopia's health insurance program now serves 63 million people, covering 56 percent of districts nationwide, further enhancing access to essential health services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Health Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Innovation and Technology State Minister Bayissa Bedada underscored the vital role of innovation in addressing public health needs and promoting safety, equity, and quality.

He commended the Ministry of Health's dedication to improving the sector through a five-year innovation strategy that encourages collaboration. Bayissa also referenced a new national draft proclamation aimed at fostering a supportive ecosystem for Ethiopian startups, particularly those contributing to health sector innovation.

WHO Ethiopia Country Representative Owen Kaluwa (MD) praised Ethiopia's efforts to meet global health standards through innovation and effective resource mobilization.

"We support vaccination, malaria control and maternal health of Ethiopia which is transformative solution for safety." he said.

Owen added that the summit serves as a key platform for addressing challenges related to healthcare affordability and quality, promoting knowledge exchange, and building partnerships among innovators, investors, and healthcare leaders.

The summit will continue through June 27, 2025