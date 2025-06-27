Ethiopia: Germany Supports New School Kitchen for Vulnerable Children

26 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

-The German Embassy in Ethiopia has signed an agreement to support the construction of a new school kitchen at the German Church School in Addis Ababa, a move set to benefit around 300 vulnerable children, including those with disabilities.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ethiopia and Permanent Observer to the African Union, Jens Hanefeld signed the contract yesterday here in Addis, marking Germany's continued commitment to social and educational development in the country.

The new facility aims to improve the nutritional intake of students, many of whom come from underprivileged families. It is expected that the availability of regular meals will enhance students' academic performance, health, and overall well-being, thus improving their long-term prospects.

"The German Embassy is pleased to support the German Church School's holistic educational and social mission," the Embassy said in a statement. "This initiative represents our dedication to inclusive development and social equity."

Founded in 1972 by the German Evangelical Church in Ethiopia (Evangelische Gemeinde Deutscher Sprache in Äthiopien), the German Church School serves as a comprehensive educational and social support center. It currently educates nearly 300 children, adolescents, and young adults from some of Addis Ababa's most disadvantaged communities.

Beyond academics, the school provides vital medical and social services through its in-house health and social care units. Its students are supported from primary level through to vocational training or university, reflecting its holistic pedagogical approach.

The school's operations are entirely funded by donations and supported by international partners, including Melkam Edil and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM). These contributions enable the school to continue its mission under the guiding principle: "Giving the poor a chance!"

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.