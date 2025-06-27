Ethiopia: Germany Supports New School Kitchen for Vulnerable Children

-The German Embassy in Ethiopia has signed an agreement to support the construction of a new school kitchen at the German Church School in Addis Ababa, a move set to benefit around 300 vulnerable children, including those with disabilities.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ethiopia and Permanent Observer to the African Union, Jens Hanefeld signed the contract yesterday here in Addis, marking Germany's continued commitment to social and educational development in the country.

The new facility aims to improve the nutritional intake of students, many of whom come from underprivileged families. It is expected that the availability of regular meals will enhance students' academic performance, health, and overall well-being, thus improving their long-term prospects.

"The German Embassy is pleased to support the German Church School's holistic educational and social mission," the Embassy said in a statement. "This initiative represents our dedication to inclusive development and social equity."

Founded in 1972 by the German Evangelical Church in Ethiopia (Evangelische Gemeinde Deutscher Sprache in Äthiopien), the German Church School serves as a comprehensive educational and social support center. It currently educates nearly 300 children, adolescents, and young adults from some of Addis Ababa's most disadvantaged communities.

Beyond academics, the school provides vital medical and social services through its in-house health and social care units. Its students are supported from primary level through to vocational training or university, reflecting its holistic pedagogical approach.

The school's operations are entirely funded by donations and supported by international partners, including Melkam Edil and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM). These contributions enable the school to continue its mission under the guiding principle: "Giving the poor a chance!"