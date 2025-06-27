Nigerian Creators Can Now Earn As Meta Unveils Groundbreaking Whatsapp Monetisation Features - the Trumpet

press release

With over 1.5 billion users globally, WhatsApp's new monetisation tools are expected to revolutionise how brands and creators connect with their audiences.

In a major move to transform WhatsApp into a revenue-generating platform to enable Nigerian and other countries creators to earn, Meta has announced three powerful new features that are set to reshape the user experience, especially for content creators, businesses, and channel followers. The latest updates target WhatsApp's "Updates" tab, introducing monetisation options for Status, Channels, and promoted content without disrupting private conversations.

According to The Trumpet Newspaper, Meta revealed that the new features will allow creators and businesses to earn income directly on the platform while offering users richer, more curated content experiences. These features include channel subscriptions, promoted channels, and ads in WhatsApp Status, similar to Instagram Stories.

How It Works: Exclusive Subscriptions, Targeted Promotion, and Status Ads

With over 1.5 billion users globally, WhatsApp's new monetisation tools are expected to revolutionise how brands and creators connect with their audiences. One of the headline features is Channel Subscriptions, where users can pay a monthly fee to access exclusive updates from content creators, news outlets, and sports teams.

Another key feature is Promoted Channels. Based on users' interests, WhatsApp will suggest channels and allow businesses or creators to pay for increased visibility. This opens up powerful promotional opportunities directly inside the platform.

The third update brings ads into WhatsApp Status, allowing businesses to showcase image or video advertisements, which users will encounter while viewing updates -- making it easy to discover new brands or chat with advertisers instantly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite concerns around user data, Meta insists that the monetisation push will not compromise privacy. According to a statement by the company, personal messages, calls, group chats, and even Status updates will continue to be end-to-end encrypted.

"We'll never sell or share your phone number with advertisers," Meta stated. "To show relevant ads in Status or Channels, we'll only use limited information like your city, language, followed channels, and how you interact with ads."

Meta confirmed that the features will be rolled out gradually over the next few months. More details will be available through the official WhatsApp Business website and its support channels. This rollout comes at a time when Meta and WhatsApp are under regulatory pressure, including a recent $220 million fine imposed by the Nigerian government, but the company has made no exception for the region in this update.

Meanwhile, Meta has also confirmed that WhatsApp will no longer work on older iPhone and Android models. Users with unsupported devices have been advised to upgrade to maintain access to the app.

With this significant shift, WhatsApp is no longer just a messaging app, it's becoming a powerful tool for creators, entrepreneurs, and digital marketers looking to monetize content in a private and secure ecosystem.