Zimbabwe: Prince Dube's Young Africans Lift Tanzanian League Title

Prince Dube's club, Young Africans, on Wednesday afternoon won the NBC Tanzania Premier League trophy after beating rivals and fellow contenders Simba SC 2-0 in the final match of the season.

The title marks Prince Dube's first league title in his professional career, which started at Highlanders.

Young Africans lifted the league trophy with a record 82 points, four ahead of Simba SC, who finished on 78 points.

Winning the title will see Yanga representing Tanzania in the coming 2025-26 Total CAF Champions League season.

Dube joined Young Africa in July last year after a three-year stint with another Tanzanian side, Azam FC.

Since joining Yanga, the Zimbabwean forward has managed to score 14 league goals and three more in the CAF Champions League.