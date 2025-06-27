Zimbabwe: Prince Dube's Young Africans Lift Tanzanian League Title

26 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Prince Dube's club, Young Africans, on Wednesday afternoon won the NBC Tanzania Premier League trophy after beating rivals and fellow contenders Simba SC 2-0 in the final match of the season.

The title marks Prince Dube's first league title in his professional career, which started at Highlanders.

Young Africans lifted the league trophy with a record 82 points, four ahead of Simba SC, who finished on 78 points.

Winning the title will see Yanga representing Tanzania in the coming 2025-26 Total CAF Champions League season.

Dube joined Young Africa in July last year after a three-year stint with another Tanzanian side, Azam FC.

Since joining Yanga, the Zimbabwean forward has managed to score 14 league goals and three more in the CAF Champions League.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.