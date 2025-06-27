Zimbabwe: Dynamos Summoned By PSL, Chaminuka Reacts

Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka has responded to the recent summons to appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee.

This comes after the team walked off the pitch in a match against FC Platinum on Sunday, protesting against the referee's decision leading to the abandonment of the match.

Speaking during a press conference this afternoon, Chaminuka said he is willing to go before the disciplinary and share his side of the story.

"I don't think that we will fail to answer the questions, because we are going to be talking about what happened on the field of play, and that's my area.

"It will be a question of how they want to take it; otherwise, we are going to talk in football, and I think I'm the specialist when it comes to that area," said Chaminuka.

Dynamos was summoned by PSL to appear before the Disciplinary Committee together with coach Chaminuka on the 8th of July.

The Harare giants will become the third club this season to appear before the committee, the other two being Kwekwe United and Chicken Inn.

Kwekwe United failed to appear for their home fixture against Herentals in April and Chicken Inn walked off the pitch against Scottland last month at Rufaro in protest of a penalty, an incident which then led to the abandonment of the match.