Zimbabwe: Watch | 'Where Must My Family Do Business - Zimbabwe?,' Asks SA Deputy President Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied any political interference in awarding South Africa's lucrative national lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, whose shareholders include Bellamont Gaming.

According to The Citizen, Bellamont is co-owned by Moses Tembe and Khumo Bogatsu -- Bogatsu is the twin sister of Mashatile's wife, raising concerns over potential conflict of interest.

Sizekhaya was granted the licence for eight years, amid public scrutiny and fears of patronage, especially as Bellamont was registered just nine months prior, the report said.

In an interview with Sowetan Times, Mashatile insisted he had no role in the process and says it's unfair to accuse his relatives of wrongdoing simply due to their association with him.

"There are so many people who know me in this country - family, children, cousins and friends. Where must they do business? In Zimbabwe? Out of this country? " Mashatile asked on Tuesday.

"They can do business, as long as I'm not involved, not because they know me. Because once you say Mr Mashatile is capable of influencing, even if he is sitting in his house, it's unfair. You must be able to say he went there to interfere."

The deputy president stressed that only Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau had the authority to select the winning bidder.

Tau announced Sizekhaya as the winner on 28 May after a lengthy evaluation process and has since promised Parliament that any allegations of conflicts of interest will be investigated.