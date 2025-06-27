African Media Delegation Explores India's Growth and Innovation Firsthand

India hosted over 20 journalists from 10 North and West African nations for a week-long familiarization tour, offering firsthand exposure to its development journey and deepening Africa-India cooperation.

The visit organized by the Ministry of External Affairs was part of India's broader outreach strategy to build deeper ties with Africa through diplomacy, development, and media.

The delegation comprised journalists from 10 North and West African countries, including Somali journalists, among them a senior reporter from Shabelle Media Network based in Mogadishu.

For Somali journalists, the journey to India began on June 8, departing from Mogadishu, marking the start of an unforgettable media mission of learning and connection.

Beginning in New Delhi, the delegation visited top think tanks and agencies like the Observer Research Foundation, RITES, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

These visits provided valuable insights into India's technological capabilities, research excellence, global policy influence, and unique approach to sustainable infrastructure and economic modernization.

At the National Museum in Delhi, journalists witnessed over 5,000 years of Indian history, culture, and civilization through a world-class collection of artifacts and art.

The group also visited the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), learning how India supports global climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction through knowledge-sharing and partnerships.

This stop showed India's commitment to helping vulnerable nations build infrastructure capable of withstanding environmental shocks and extreme weather fueled by climate change.

The next destination was Agra, where the delegation toured the majestic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, iconic symbols of India's architectural legacy and heritage.

These moments of cultural immersion complemented the tour's development focus, offering journalists a broader perspective on India's soft power and global image.

In Bengaluru, India's high-tech hub, the delegation explored cutting-edge institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and biotechnology giant Biocon Ltd., a leader in developing generic active pharmaceutical ingredients, biosimilars, and novel biologics.

The group also visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), one of India's premier universities focused on advanced scientific research.

Additionally, journalists toured a specialized robotics manufacturing and research institute, where they learned about India's advancements in robotics and automation technologies.

Journalists also met state-level policymakers at Karnataka's Vidhan Soudha and visited the Bangalore Palace, reflecting both governance and royal history of Southern India.

Throughout the journey, the journalists engaged in active dialogue with Indian officials, experts, and peers on shared goals, challenges, and opportunities in the Global South.

The visit emphasized India's growing leadership role in science, education, climate action, and regional cooperation--and how African media can help tell that story.

Journalists discussed food security, renewable energy, environmental protection, and innovation--areas where India and Africa have strong mutual interests and room for cooperation.

This familiarization visit also fostered people-to-people diplomacy, enabling journalists to form authentic impressions and build long-term professional connections across borders and cultures.

Beyond formal sessions, informal exchanges revealed the human side of India--its warmth, hospitality, diversity, and the pride of a rising global actor.

At every stage, the delegation encountered the vibrancy of Indian society, its democratic institutions, pluralistic values, and inclusive vision for international development.

As the visit concluded, all journalists returned home inspired, informed, and motivated to share India's story through media lenses rooted in context and credibility.

Their coverage is expected to enrich public discourse across Africa, promote knowledge exchange, and open new avenues for South-South collaboration in journalism and beyond.

India's soft power strategy, rooted in mutual respect and shared growth, continues to gain momentum across Africa through such impactful engagement with the media.

This visit reaffirmed that when nations invest in dialogue, storytelling, and cultural exchange--they build foundations for stronger, smarter, and more resilient partnerships.