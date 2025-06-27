Somalia: SSC-Khatumo Top Traditional Elder Urges Dialogue With Puntland Over Shared Interests

Lasanod — The Supreme Traditional Leader of the SSC-Khatumo administration, Garaad Jama Garaad Ali, has called for urgent dialogue between Puntland and Khatumo authorities, emphasizing the need for cooperation on mutual political and regional interests.

Speaking to local media, Garaad Jama expressed concern over the apparent neglect of negotiations between the two administrations, warning that such talks are crucial for stability and the long-term future of both regions.

"These discussions are vital. Khatumo needs territorial expansion, and that can only come through engagement with Puntland," Garaad Jama said, criticizing current leaders of SSC for prioritizing ties with the Federal Government in Mogadishu over regional alliances.

In a pointed remark, he added, "The areas we need will not come from Banadir [Mogadishu]; they are within Puntland."

His comments come amid growing tensions over the political direction of the SSC-Khatumo leadership, particularly in the aftermath of their military and political victory over Somaliland forces in the contested city of Laascaanood.

Since regaining control of Laascaanood, the Khatumo administration has expanded its influence across several districts in northern Somalia, further intensifying the debate over its political alignment and future governance strategy.

Garaad Jaamac's call may rekindle discussions between Puntland and SSC-Khatumo, whose cooperation could reshape regional alliances in northern Somalia.