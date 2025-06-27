Malawi: Dept of Nutrition, World Vision Challenges Journalists On Nutrition Awareness

Department of Nutrition and HIV and AIDS in partnership with World Vision have challenged Journalists in the country to raise more awareness in the fight against child hunger and malnutrition.

Speaking during a media orientation ahead ofbthr launch of National Multisectoral Nutrition Policy and Strategic Plan for 2024 to 2030, World Vision Advocacy and Campaign Manager, Lizzie Lombe said media is important to disseminate correct information to the communities on nutrition.

"If media is included, it will ensure that there is well informed policy awareness on the management of nutrition among others," she said.

Lombe said the policy is targeting all demographic groups with the main focus on children under the age of five.

According to 2024 Health Demographic Survey, the country's stunting is at 38 per cent, a development which she said is critical.

Chief Nutritionist and Programs Officer in the Department of Nutrition, HIV and AIDS, Silvester Kathumba said the goal of the policy was to have a well nourished and a healthy population which can contribute to the national development agenda

"We are working with several stakeholders including the media to achieve our objectives so that we have a health nation," he said.

However the 2025-2030 National Multisectoral Nutrition Policy and Strategic Plan will be launched under the theme: "Nourishing Malawi: Building a Healthy and Resilient Future Together."