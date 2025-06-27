Malawi: Shock in Rumphi - Father Jailed for Trying to Sell His Own Daughter

In a disturbing tale that has shaken Rumphi, 37-year-old Gideon Chavula of Kawilu Village, under Traditional Authority Zolokele, has been sentenced to eight years in prison with hard labour for attempting to sell his biological daughter for K50 million.

The court heard that on November 8, 2024, Chavula contacted a Mzuzu-based businessman and offered to sell his daughter for the staggering sum. Although the businessman initially turned down the offer, he later tipped off the police and agreed to pose as a buyer in a sting operation.

Four days later, Chavula lured his daughter from Katowo--where she lived with her aunt--claiming he wanted to take her shopping in Mzuzu. But instead, he walked her into a trap of his own making. He was arrested in Rumphi Boma immediately after meeting the 'buyer.'

Despite denying the charges in court, strong testimony from three state witnesses--including the businessman--led to his conviction.

Prosecutor Superintendent Bettie Msowoya called for a tough sentence, describing Chavula's actions as a "shocking betrayal of parental trust."

"The convict committed a serious offence, exploiting his position as a father without conscience," Msowoya told the court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Ashford Harawa agreed, stating the girl had placed her trust in a man who saw her as a commodity. He handed Chavula the maximum possible punishment under the law--eight years with hard labour.