Mauritius: Mrs Marie Yolande Raboude Celebrated As Mauritius' New Centenarian

Mauritius welcomed its new centenarian, Mrs Marie Yolande Raboude, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, through a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity.

The celebration, held at the Plaine Magnien Social Welfare Centre, gathered the centenarian's family, friends, and community members.

As part of the event, the Ministry presented Mrs Raboude with a flower bouquet, a centenarian medal, a certificate, an oven and a cheque of Rs 26,203. She also received gifts from Mauritius Telecom, including a hands-free telephone set, and a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund. The Senior Citizens Council honoured her with a shield, bath towel, hand towel, and a birthday card.

Mrs Raboude was born on 24 June 1925 in Baramia to a carpenter father and a housewife mother. She comes from a family of six children; five girls and one boy and one of her sisters is still alive today at the age of 101.

She completed her primary education at Rose Belle Government School up to Standard 6. She later religiously married Mr Aroon Ghaboos. Her husband worked as a gangman at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure until his retirement and passed away at the age of 62.

From this union, she had eight children, of whom five are still alive. She currently lives at Résidence Hortensia in Mare d'Albert and is cared for by her children.

Mrs Raboude has a large and loving family that comprises 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

The centenarian attributes her longevity to a disciplined lifestyle and unwavering faith in God.