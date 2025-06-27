Liberia: U.S. Tightens Visa Rules

The U.S. Embassy near Monrovia has issued a stern reminder to all visa applicants that full disclosure of social media activity is now a mandatory requirement for obtaining a U.S. visa. The move is part of a broader effort by the United States government to tighten its visa vetting procedures and enhance national security.

According to the Embassy, applicants must list all social media usernames or handles used on any platform over the past five years as part of the DS-160 visa application process. The requirement applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants.

"Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form," the U.S. Embassy announced in an official statement on its social media page.

In another post, the Embassy said that "all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law."

This measure, introduced in recent years by the U.S. Department of State, aims to give consular officers greater insight into the online presence of visa seekers, which officials believe is critical for security screening and eligibility assessments.

The Embassy further warned that failing to provide complete and truthful information could result in serious consequences.

"Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit," the statement continued. "Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas."

The announcement has sparked renewed attention among Liberians seeking to travel to the United States for tourism, study, business, or family reasons. Some immigration experts are now advising prospective applicants to thoroughly review their digital footprint before submitting visa applications.

Speaking to this paper, an immigration consultant based in Monrovia noted, "Many applicants are unaware that even inactive or deleted accounts must be disclosed. If you had a Twitter or Facebook account five years ago and no longer use it, it still has to be listed."

The U.S. government first implemented the social media requirement in 2019 under enhanced security protocols, and its enforcement has steadily intensified. Platforms commonly requested include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (now X), LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and other emerging sites.

Applicants are required to enter their social media identifiers (not passwords) in a section of the visa application form titled "Social Media." While not all visa categories ask for the same level of information, most non-immigrant visa applicants, including students, tourists, and temporary workers, are expected to comply.

The Embassy emphasized that the requirement is not optional and failing to comply--even unintentionally--can have long-term consequences.

"Being denied a visa for misrepresentation or omission can make a person permanently ineligible under U.S. immigration law," a consular source explained. "It's always better to be transparent and complete, even if you believe a particular platform is insignificant."

Recently, an internal memo from the U.S. State Department -- signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained byThe Washington Post -- outlines a 60-day ultimatum for Liberia that could soon face travel restrictions or visa denial to the United States, including 25 in Africa, to meet new American benchmarks on civil documentation, governance, and cooperation on deportation matters.

The memo, dated Saturday, June 14, 2025, accuses the listed nations of failing to meet key U.S. standards for travel security. It notes that some countries are unable to produce reliable national ID or passport documents due to inadequate civil registry systems. Others reportedly have a high rate of U.S. visa overstays by their citizens.

In addition, the document cites widespread government fraud and weak institutional capacity as reasons for concern. It further points to countries that offer passports through financial investment without residency requirements, and flags claims of anti-Semitic and anti-American activity by nationals from some of the listed nations.

However, the U.S. Embassy encouraged applicants to visit their official website or speak with authorized visa consultants to better understand the application process and avoid preventable errors.

As the U.S. continues to tighten its visa rules and bolster digital security measures, Liberians hoping to travel abroad are urged to treat their online information with the same seriousness as their passport details.