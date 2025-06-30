Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo and Rwanda to Sign Peace Agreement As U.S. Seeks Mineral Deal

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda are poised to sign a peace agreement on June 27, following months of conflict in Eastern Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda are set to sign a long-awaited peace agreement on June 27, in a step toward ending months of intense fighting started by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The conflict has ravaged eastern DRC, claiming thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The agreement, brokered through sustained diplomatic negotiations led by the State of Qatar and supported by the United States, is the culmination of a process that began in March. Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, convened high-level talks in Doha with Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Following those talks, both leaders proceeded to Washington, DC, where they participated in the signing of the Declaration of Principles for Peace in the Eastern DRC on April 25, 2025. These principles laid the foundation for the detailed peace treaty that is now set to be signed.

Peace agreement finalized

According to a joint statement issued by the parties, technical teams from the DRC and Rwanda initiated the text of the peace agreement last week on June 18, during a meeting witnessed by US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. The formal signing ceremony, scheduled for June 27, will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The peace agreement addresses several critical areas, including:

Respect for territorial integrity and the cessation of hostilities

The disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups

The establishment of a Joint Security Coordination Mechanism aligned with the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) adopted on October 31, 2024

The facilitation of the return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) alongside guaranteed humanitarian access

The creation of a regional economic integration framework aimed at promoting long-term stability and cooperation

However, the peace agreement was not the only diplomatic agreement the US was interested in.

US security deal tied to mineral interests

Parallel to the peace negotiations, the United States and President Félix Tshisekedi were reportedly working on a separate security assistance deal that would grant the US access to the DRC's strategic mineral resources. The proposal underscores Washington's growing interest in securing access to vast deposits of strategic minerals globally. Notably, the proposed mineral deal was not subjected to parliamentary debate or approval in Congo before being discussed with the US.

US President Donald Trump has publicly claimed credit for the peace treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, asserting that his administration's involvement was instrumental in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table. Trump went further to suggest that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in facilitating the agreement. Trump's selective framing of his diplomatic achievements attempts to subvert his staunch support for Israel's ongoing slaughter of Palestinians and the recent bombing of Iran while the US was in active negotiations with them.

It remains to be seen whether this agreement will mark a genuine turning point in the DRC-Rwanda conflict or merely serve as a temporary pause in the hostilities.