Rwanda: After Years of Violence, DRC and Rwanda Sign Peace Accord

The agreement between the neighboring countries mandates Rwandan disengagement of armed forces, disarmament and the return of displaced people, but critics say it threatens Congolese sovereignty.

After more than a decade of Rwandan support for armed conflict in DRC, the governments of the two countries signed a peace deal in Washington, D.C. on Friday aimed at ending ongoing brutality in one of the most violent corners of the world.

According to a preview of the language jointly released on June 18 by the United States State Department, DRC and Rwanda, terms of the deal include respect for territorial integrity, a prohibition of hostilities, disengagement and disarmament, and the conditional integration of non-state armed groups. The terms also include the facilitation of the return of refugees and internally displaced people. Those terms, previously initialed by teams from the African nations ahead of Friday's ceremonial signing, built on a Declaration of Principles agreed to on April 25.

A statement posted Friday on DRC's government website said the deal "does indeed provide for the withdrawal of Rwandan troops" - pointing to the use of the word "disengagement" as a more comprehensive term that includes "cessation of fighting."

The Mobilization for the Safeguarding of Congolese Sovereignty and Autonomy, a coalition of 80 Congolese organizations, published an appeal concerning the peace agreement's terms and what it considers a lack of transparency.

The appeal states the following: "This secret agreement, which has not been shared with the Congolese people, will end up diminishing the sovereignty of the DRC over its own lands, resources, governance, economy and military." The appeal also states that the framework might "normalize the current illicit resource and power grabs underway by Rwanda ... and their other allies, including Western powers that covet the DRC's minerals and support Rwanda with financial aid."

At Friday's signing, Massad Boulos, the senior advisor for Africa for US President Donald Trump's administration, added that Qatar's government, which helped broker the deal, was "driving towards a parallel agreement" between DRC's government and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group, which has brutalized eastern DRC for more than a decade.

M23 first emerged in 2012 and has fomented violence in waves. Since late 2021, it has terrorized people in a huge swath of eastern DRC, displacing an estimated 1.2 million people as of late March, and killing several thousand this year alone in an effort to secure the region for Rwanda's interests. That brutality has included the summary execution of children, widespread sexual violence and massacres across the region. The region is among the world's most violent; approximately 6 million people have died due to multiple conflicts since 1996.

Alongside an estimated 6,000 M23 fighters, roughly 4,000 Rwandan troops are present in DRC. After seizing two provincial capitals, Goma and Bukavu, early this year, M23 renewed its call for regime change in Kinshasa, vowing to "overthrow" the Congolese government.

