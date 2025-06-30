Kenya: 'Without Ruto, You Are Clueless,' President Fires Back At Critics

28 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has once again taken a swipe at his competitors, saying they are obsessed with him instead of selling their agenda to Kenyans.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the over 2,200-unit Boma Yangu Railway City Estate Phase 1A, the President challenged the opposition led by his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to focus on creating jobs for the youth instead of exploiting them for selfish political gains.

"I keep telling these people to define their agenda. If you ask them their plan to transform Kenya, they'll say 'Ruto.' If you ask about their agenda for housing or employment for the youth, they'll still say 'Ruto,"'

"I am telling you if you remove Ruto, these people will be completely clueless," the President asserted.

Ruto urged Kenyan youth not to allow politicians to use them as tools to incite or perpetrate violence.

He advised the youth to partner with the government and use their energy to transform Kenya through various flagship projects.

The President's remarks follows the June 25 protests in which the Interior Ministry alleges politicians hired goons to destroy, loot and torch small scale businesses in Nairobi and other urban areas.

Ruto assured residents that the government through security agencies will continue to provide a conducive environment for all to do business.

"I want the youth of Nairobi to keep peace and not allow those other people to misuse your energy and potential to cause anarchy," he said

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.