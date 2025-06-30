Tanzania: President Samia Elevates Prof Juma, Dr Mwapinga

29 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — RETIRED Chief Justice Prof. Ibrahim Juma is among the notable figures President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today, June 29, appointed to lead various posts.

The appointment announcement was issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka said President Samia has appointed retired Chief Justice Prof. Ibrahim Juma as the Chancellor of the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Prof. Juma replaces Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, who currently serves as the Minister of Defence and National Service.

Additionally, President Samia has appointed Dr. Deo Mwapinga as Ambassador. Dr. Mwapinga is the Secretary General of the Forum of Parliaments of Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR).

