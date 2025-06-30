Tanzania: Zanzibar to Host Major African Wildlife Park

ZANZIBAR is set to establish a major wildlife park, potentially the largest in East and Central Africa, as part of a new investment and conservation initiative in the Jambiani Muyuni Forest Reserve.

The ambitious project is the result of strengthened collaboration between the Zanzibar and the Union governments, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and its agency, the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana, announced the plans during a visit to Zanzibar, where she held discussions with the Permanent Secretary of the Isles Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock at the ministry's Maruhubi offices in Zanzibar City.

The talks focused on expanding forest conservation and unlocking tourism potential through strategic investments.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana, revealed that 2,000 hectares within the 4,000-hectare Jambiani-Muyuni Forest Reserve have been earmarked for the development of a wildlife park.

"The project is expected to create jobs, boost ecotourism and generate revenue through wildlife-based tourism, while also serving as a model for environmental education," she said.

Dr Chana expressed appreciation to the Zanzibar government for its support in allocating the land for the initiative.

"We are grateful to the Zanzibar government for allocating this land and supporting the vision. This park will add unique attractions and significantly strengthen Zanzibar's tourism portfolio," she added.

She further said that the park will serve as a platform for conservation education, promote environmental awareness, and contribute to economic growth in the region. The idea to establish a wildlife park in Zanzibar was inspired by the strong public interest observed during the annual Kizimkazi Festival, where the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) has been showcasing wildlife for the past two years.

"The turnout at the Kizimkazi Festival proved how eager people are to see wildlife. That interest convinced us to explore a permanent presence here," said Retired Major General Hamisi Semfuko, Chairman of the TAWA Board.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, Mr Ali Khamis Juma, confirmed that the project is expected to benefit local communities particularly youth through the creation of new employment opportunities.

He added that the Zanzibar Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock is committed to strengthening collaboration with Mainland Tanzania and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project.