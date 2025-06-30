Kenya: Blue Economy Is the New Job Creation Frontier, Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the blue economy field now call for a concerted effort to exploit opportunities in the sector to address the unemployment crisis facing the youth in the country.

David Ogiga, Director Sote Hub says the new frontier for job creation lies in the blue economy value chain.

Ogiga who spoke in Kisumu at the launch of the 4th Blue Economy Innovation and Investment Summit 2025, says the value chain is rich in job opportunities.

"The Blue Economy has huge potential to create jobs, we are pushing for more openings to absorb our youth," he said.

The Summit that will take place in September this year in the Coastal City of Mombasa, he says will dedicate the forum on how best to maximize on the opportunities in the sector.

Ogiga says currently, the sector employs slightly below 1. 5 million people, noting that more opportunities still lie untapped.

"In terms of the GDP contributions, I think we are doing less than 5 percent in terms of the Blue Economy, we have the opportunity to do more than 10 times," he said.

Michael Omondi, the head of Blue Economy in Homa Bay County noted that counties along the lake basin have seized the opportunity to widen the employment scope in the sector.

Omondi says already, through the national government support, Homa Bay has developed the lake front.

"The lakefront has opened many opportunities for our youth to do businesses," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that tourism is set to spur as more resorts within Lake Victoria Island are coming up to accommodate both domestic and international tourists.

The Summit intends to delve much on how to lure the youth to venture into boat making, establishment of ponds for fish farming inland, hospitality, amongst other opportunities.

Omondi went further to note that the majority of young people have ventured into the fabrications of fish cages and supplying inputs.

"Policy wise as a county, we're trying to improve on production in terms of hatcheries, and looking at quality affordable feeds," he said.

He says the county is working extra hard to put in place the infrastructure needed to enable the young people to fully utilize the opportunities in the Blue Economy.

"Markets are being constructed, landing sites are being improved and training is being offered," he said.

Israel Agina, the Chairman Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kisumu branch, says the efforts being pushed towards opening up Lake Victoria will pay off.

Agina says the constant demonstrations in the country are as a result of lack of employment, which the Blue Economy seeks to address.

"This sector has the capacity to employ our youth, what is needed is to create that atmosphere for them," he said.