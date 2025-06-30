Kenya: Traders Count Their Losses After Kisii Market Inferno

Kisii — Traders at the Kisii Municipal Market are counting losses after a fire destroyed their property last night.

The night inferno spread quickly across the market as most stalls were made of wood and iron sheets.

The Kisii County Disaster Management team arrived late, by which time the entire market had already been engulfed in flames -- despite its location just a few meters away.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The incident comes just weeks after a court ruling regarding ownership of the land.