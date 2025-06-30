Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Government Challenged to Criminalise Torture, Ensure Justice for Victims

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to criminalise torture and ensure justice for victims.

In a statement marking the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, ZLHR expressed deep disappointment over the government's failure to hold perpetrators accountable.

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed June 27, a day on which Zimbabweans remember the 2008 political violence that forced the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to withdraw from the presidential run-off election after widespread State-sponsored attacks killed over 300 of his supporters.

Since then, the perpetrators have not been brought to justice.

Currently, torture and violence in detention by security forces in Zimbabwe continue, especially against politically persecuted prisoners.

"In Zimbabwe, ZLHR is extremely concerned about reports of incidents of torture of suspects and accused persons in detention cells, where members of the security services have been implicated as perpetrators and yet provisions of the constitution, particularly section 53, outlaws this heinous practice.

"Equally worrying is the complete failure by government to fight impunity by investigating, prosecuting and punishing perpetrators of torture," ZLHR said.

The human rights body also noted that despite ongoing pressure from civic groups and recommendations by several United Nations (UN) Member States, the government has not ratified the UN Convention Against Torture or taken any meaningful steps in that direction.

"It is critical to note that ratification of the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is one of the effective measures to prevent acts of torture and its devastating consequences.

"It is high time that government criminalise torture and prevent it and to uphold the rights of victims and survivors to redress.

"Perpetrators of torture must never be allowed to get away with their crimes as the practice of torture constitutes a crime against humanity and one of the vilest acts perpetrated by human beings on fellow human beings."