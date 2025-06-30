Ethiopia: President Calls On Citizens to Prioritize Nat'l Interest

ADDIS ABABA - President Taye Atske-Selassie has urged Ethiopians to prioritize national ambitions and interests in their pursuit of knowledge and personal development.

The President's remarks came during the graduation ceremony at Addis Ababa University (AAU) yesterday, where 6,849 students received their degrees in various educational programs.

At the event, President Taye emphasized the importance of developing a culture of critical reading that enables the graduates to understand the world without overlooking Ethiopia's context. "You have to strive to explore new knowledge and secure your country's peace and national interests," he urged.

The President further stated that graduates must analyze the global geo-economy and geopolitics, always centering Ethiopia's ambitions and national interests. He stressed that this approach is essential to positioning Ethiopia as a leader on the global stage across various sectors, including health, science and technology, philosophy, art, diplomacy, and peace and security.

According to President Taye, an educated and dedicated citizen significantly contributes to both national development and personal growth. Therefore, he asserted that the success of the graduates will be measured by their contribution to the nation's progress and the improvement of lives.

The President also highlighted AAU's profound legacy over the past 75 years, noting its role in shaping generations, serving communities, and fostering the country's cooperation with the rest of the world. He added that the university has not only employed and educated Ethiopians but also individuals from other African nations and beyond.

On his part, AAU Acting President Samuel Kifle (PhD) underscored the vital role of AAU, and Ethiopian higher education institutions in general, in strengthening the country's diplomatic cooperation. He affirmed that AAU has been diligently working to convey Ethiopia's narratives and safeguard its national interests.

In line with this commitment, Samuel recalled thatthe university collaborated with international and local partners in establishing the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network Africa Center within AAU. He also highlighted the successful restoration of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies' museum and other related infrastructures, supported by a 4 million euro contribution from Italy.

The Acting President stated that AAU is committed to achieving institutional and national development by expanding and effectively utilizing its more than 290 partnerships and cooperation agreements.

He noted that this year's graduation occurs at a unique time, characterized by both challenges and opportunities, as the world focuses on climate change and global competitions. "Our hope is strong on our graduates' contributions of wisdom and potential to shorten the journey that it takes to our country to achieve a holistic prosperity," Samuel said.

He concluded by advising the graduates to always prioritize wisdom, continuously upgrade them, and sincerely serves all humanity.

BY TESGAYE TILHAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 29 JUNE 2025