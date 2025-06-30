Zimbabwe: 'Pulpit Must Never Be Used for Political Advocacy'- - Sda Church Reacts to Former Army General Sanyatwe's 'Zanu-PF Will Rule Forever' Rant

THE Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church has reaffirmed its apolitical stance, unequivocally stating that its pulpit will only be used to advance God's work and never a platform for political expediency.

The SDA church has lately faced a barrage of criticism following pulpit rants by former army commander, General Anselm Sanyatwe, that Zanu PF will rule forever "whether you like it or not". The soldier-turned-politician, who is now Sports minister, was addressing SDA members during a philanthropy activity in Nyanga, Manicaland province, recently.

In a statement to counter the narrative that the SDA tolerated Zanu PF politicians abusing its organisation, SDA Zimbabwe East Union Conference Executive Secretary, Zibusiso Trust Ndlovu reiterated the sacred nature of the institution, which must shun politics.

"Recent statements made during an evangelistic campaign hosted by one of our local churches have understandably caused concern.

"While it is consistent with our practice to invite public officials to our events as a gesture of courtesy and mutual respect (CM 126-127), any partisan political remarks made were not anticipated, were not authorised by the church leadership, and do not reflect the position of the church," said Ndlovu.

According to the statement, Sanyatwe was cautioned over his unpalatable remarks, and is said to have apologised.

"The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the speaker, who graciously acknowledged the concern and extended an apology to church leaders on the same day," added Ndlovu.

The SDA reaffirmed that the sacredness of the pulpit is non-negotiable and applies across all church organised events, and whoever intends to address congregants must bear this in mind.

"We take this opportunity to unequivocally remind all churches, leaders, and guest speakers -- whether members or non-members -- that the pulpit must never be used as a platform for political advocacy, endorsement, or commentary.

"This standard is non negotiable and applies across all church-organised events and activities.

"Our divine mandate is to proclaim the everlasting gospel, to prepare the world for Christ's imminent return, and to uplift the values of the Kingdom of God. Our allegiance is to Christ. As Scripture reminds us: "My kingdom is not of this world "-- John 18:36."

Renowned lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, a member of the SDA church, led the onslaught against Gen Sanyatwe's political posturing, arguing his actions were inconsistent with church doctrines.