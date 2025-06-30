Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Mourns Former Transport Minister and Climate Change Expert Amweelo

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has expressed her deep sadness at the death of former minister of works and transport Moses Amweelo.

She remembers his immense contribution to the struggle for independence, as well as the important role he played in developing the country's infrastructure during his time as minister.

Amweelo died after a battle with cancer in Windhoek on 24 June. He was 73 years old.

"His stellar role in the development of our road infrastructure, which is credited as one of the best in Africa, shall therefore not be forgotten," the president says.

In a statement released on Friday, she highlighted Amweelo's role in shaping the minds of the next generation as a teacher at institutes of higher learning.

Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed her sincere condolences to his family on behalf of herself and the government.

"Namibia mourns a true son of the soil, whose commitment to independence and the socio-economic well-being of the Namibian people will not be forgotten," she says in the statement.

Amweelo served in the National Assembly and was also a lecturer at the environmental management and sustainability sciences faculty at the International University of Management, and was known as an expert on climate change.