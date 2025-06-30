Uganda: Bobi's Brother Stranded As Hotel Africana Cancels His Concert

29 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Singer Ivan Bugembe Ssentamu, popularly known as Dax Vibez has announced that his maiden concert that had been slated for August 29, has been cancelled.

On Saturday, Dax, who is also a brother to National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine confirmed the news of the concert cancellation.

"After 9 months of advertising and all, Hotel Africana has cancelled my show. I don't know what to do next," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The concert, originally scheduled for August, 2025 at Hotel Africana, had been heavily promoted over the past nine months.

At the writing of this, Hotel Africana has not publicly given any reasons for the cancellation.

This incident is not the first time the hotel has pulled the plug on a music event.

In February, the hotel cancelled Alien Skin's concert, citing security reasons.

