Africa: AU Boss Hails 'Historic' Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Deal

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between DR Congo and Rwanda, describing it as a "historic development" in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.

According to a statement from the African Union (AU), the agreement, signed on Friday, June 27, in Washington, D.C. signals a renewed commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and lasting peace between the two neighboring nations.

Youssouf, who was also in Washington at the signing, commended Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi for prioritising dialogue in the pursuit of regional peace.

"This historic development marks a significant milestone in the collective efforts to restore peace, stability, and cooperation in the Great Lakes region," the AU statement read in part.

The agreement's first implementation phase will focus on the neutralisation of the FDLR, a militia group based in DR Congo and founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The FDLR has long been a major source of instability in the region, with Rwanda accusing the Congolese government of backing the group sanctioned by the US and UN.

ALSO READ: Washington-brokered Rwanda-DR Congo deal draws global praise, cautious hope

The AU chief also acknowledged the role played by Angola, under President João Lourenço, in mediating the Luanda peace process, which preceded the US-led negotiations.

He highlighted the contributions of regional blocs such as the East African Community (EAC), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"The Chairperson expresses sincere appreciation for the constructive role played by the State of Qatar, whose diplomatic efforts and support for dialogue created a conducive environment for confidence-building between the parties," the AU statement reads. "Qatar's commitment to peace and its partnership with African-led initiatives is highly valued."

ALSO READ: Details of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement signed in Washington

The AU also acknowledged the backing of the United States, whose diplomatic engagement and encouragement of peaceful resolution were instrumental in facilitating the agreement. This, Youssouf noted, underscores the critical role of international cooperation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Africa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's full support for the agreement's implementation and urged all stakeholders, including governments, armed groups, civil society, and international partners, to contribute to lasting peace in the region.

ALSO READ: Rwanda-DR Congo peace deal: Dismantling FDLR first thing to do - Nduhungirehe

"The African Union remains ready to accompany both parties in their post-conflict recovery, national reconciliation, and peacebuilding efforts," the statement added.

Reiterating the AU's vision of African solutions to African problems, Youssouf emphasized that the peace agreement aligns with the continental body's Silencing the Guns flagship initiative by 2030, and the broader aspirations of Agenda 2063.