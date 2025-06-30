Uganda: Bobi Wine's Brother Stranded As Hotel Africana Cancels Dax Vibez Concert

Singer Ivan Bugembe Ssentamu, better known by his stage name Dax Vibez, has been left stranded and frustrated after Hotel Africana cancelled his debut concert, which was scheduled for August 29, 2025.

The announcement was made by the artist himself on Saturday via social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"After 9 months of advertising and all, Hotel Africana has cancelled my show. I don't know what to do next," Dax posted, expressing disbelief and disappointment.

The concert was set to be a milestone in the singer's career, marking his first major headline event.

It had been actively promoted for months and was expected to attract a significant audience, not least due to Dax Vibez's musical following and his prominent connection as the younger brother of opposition leader and National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Hotel Africana, one of Kampala's well-known venues for entertainment events, had not issued any official reason for the cancellation by the time of publication.

The abrupt decision has raised questions, particularly given the length and scale of the concert's promotion.

This is not the first time Hotel Africana has cancelled a major entertainment event. In February, the hotel called off singer Alien Skin's concert, citing security concerns.

The repeated cancellations have led to growing speculation over whether political or external pressures may be influencing the venue's management decisions, particularly in cases involving artists perceived to be aligned with opposition politics.

Fans and sympathisers of Dax Vibez have expressed outrage online, demanding transparency from the hotel and urging fellow Ugandans to support the artist through the setback.

Others see the incident as part of a broader pattern of state-linked interference in entertainment spaces.

Dax Vibez has not confirmed whether he plans to relocate the concert or postpone it indefinitely but promised to communicate future plans in due course.