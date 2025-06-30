Uganda: 'Women Key to Uganda's Drive to Adopt Climate-Smart Agriculture'

Kampala, Uganda — Agriculture officials have been reminded that securing women's land rights is essential for building resilient food systems and addressing food insecurity across the East African region.

"Women with secure land rights are more likely to adopt climate-smart agriculture, diversify income, and educate their children. Therefore, enhancing women's access to and ownership of agricultural land is not a charity; it is a strategic investment in Uganda's present and future," said Judith Nabakooba, Uganda Minister of Lands, who represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the 2nd Parliamentary Symposium on Land Governance held Friday at Parliament Hall.

The symposium had various presentations that provided a vital platform to advance discussions on women's land rights, strengthen land governance, and promote sustainable, climate-resilient agricultural landscapes for food security.

"Govt has invested in land registration systems and community sensitization programs, but gaps remain in implementation and cultural transformation. As leaders, institutions, and citizens, we must dismantle invisible barriers denying women their rightful stake in the land they till," said Minister Nabakooba.

The symposium was organized by the Uganda Parliamentarian Land Management Forum (UPLMF) in partnership with several government and civil society stakeholders, plus regional partners like the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa. Other stakeholders who attended the forum were the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development; Parliament; the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries; the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development; Oxfam; KCCA; the Uganda Land Alliance; the National Planning Authority; FRA Uganda; Habitat for Humanity; and Cordaid.

Oxfam Uganda Country Director Francis Odokorach called for laws to be put in place to make it easier for women to get full rights over land to improve productivity.

"Up to 70% of the workforce in the agricultural sector are women, but only a small fraction of them own land. Such disparities undermine agricultural productivity," Odokorach told the stakeholders.

"Securing women's land rights is not just about property--it is about power, dignity, and the future of our communities. Let's create a just and fair land tenure for women and minority groups."

The outcomes of Friday's meeting are expected to inform parliamentary actions, guide policy development, and contribute to the broader goals of the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP) -- ensuring that women's land rights are no longer an afterthought but a central pillar of sustainable development.

Representing IGAD at the symposium, Innocent Ndahiriwe, Uganda National Coordinator for Migration and Forced Displacement, speaking on behalf of Joselyn Bigirwa, IGAD Head of Mission to Uganda, reaffirmed IGAD's commitment to advancing gender equality in land governance.

"Women form a significant portion of the agricultural workforce in the IGAD region, yet their access to land remains disproportionately low. Bridging this gap is not just a matter of fairness--it is a prerequisite for food security, economic growth, and climate resilience," Innocent Ndahiriwe said.

IGAD's support for this symposium aligns with both Pillar Four of the FSRP, which focuses on embedding food systems resilience into national and regional policymaking, and the implementation of the IGAD Regional Food and Nutrition Security Strategy (2025-2034), endorsed by agriculture ministers in Djibouti in December 2024.

"This symposium is more than a dialogue--it is a clarion call to integrate gender-responsive land policies at the heart of food security and climate resilience strategies. IGAD stands with Uganda's Parliament and the region in advancing policies that empower women as key agents of change in agriculture and land governance," Ndahiriwe emphasized.

Oxfam Uganda Country Director, @ShantyFrancis, says 70% of workforce in agricultural sector are women, but only a small fraction of them own land. He observes that such isparities undermine agricultural productivity. pic.twitter.com/IPLd4kBn1B

-- Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) June 27, 2025

Building on the inaugural 2024 symposium, which emphasized the critical role of land tenure security in promoting climate resilience and food security, this year's symposium shifts the focus to women's land rights, under the theme "Securing Women's Agricultural Land Ownership: A Political and Development Imperative."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The symposium is part of IGAD's ongoing efforts under the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP), a seven-year initiative funded by the World Bank, aimed at strengthening food security and resilience across Eastern and Southern Africa. Pillar Two of the program emphasizes the sustainable management of natural resources--including land--as critical to building resilient agricultural landscapes.

The statistics are stark. Studies in Kenya reveal an 8% gender gap in agricultural productivity, while other assessments show gaps ranging between 43% and 72% across various contexts in the region. Much of this is driven by women's limited land ownership and decision-making power over agricultural resources.

The symposium convened members of parliament, government officials, development partners, and civil society, all united around one objective: setting clear land governance priorities that political leaders must uphold in future policies and electoral commitments. Central to this is the recognition and protection of women's land rights, especially for agricultural purposes.