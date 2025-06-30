Somalia: Clashes Persist in Somali Town After Deadly Fight

29 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abudwak, Somalia — Fighting continues Tuesday in the town of Abudwak, in central Somalia's Galgaduud region, following deadly clashes Monday between Galmudug police forces and armed militias loyal to local hotel owners.

The violence erupted near the Galmudug police station, where militias opposing the expansion of the police base engaged in heavy fighting with security forces.

At least 10 people were reported killed in the clashes, with many more injured, according to local sources.

Galmudug authorities told Shabelle media that militias are obstructing efforts to enlarge the police base, leading to the confrontation.

No concrete steps have yet been taken to separate the warring factions, who remain entrenched within the town, raising fears of further violence.

The Local residents have called for urgent mediation to end the unrest and restore stability in the area.

