Somalia: Somali President Launches Major Infrastructure Projects in Middle Shabelle Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a series of major infrastructure projects in the Haawaay area of Middle Shabelle, including the construction of a modern airport and seaport, in a bid to boost development and improve connectivity in the region.

The projects, which also include key transport and public service infrastructure, are seen as a strategic investment aimed at revitalizing central Somalia's economy and strengthening state presence in a region often plagued by insecurity and underdevelopment.

President Mohamud was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe Hussein and other senior federal and regional officials. The leaders hailed the initiative as a milestone for both local residents and the broader national development agenda.

"These projects symbolize our commitment to rebuilding Somalia from the ground up," President Mohamud said during the event. "A functioning seaport and airport will open up this region to new economic opportunities, trade, and investment."

The Middle Shabelle region, part of the semi-autonomous Hirshabelle State, has long suffered from limited infrastructure and the effects of the ongoing conflict with the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The federal government says the new developments are part of a wider effort to bring services closer to citizens and reduce reliance on Mogadishu-based systems.

While no specific timeline was given for the completion of the projects, government officials emphasized that planning and resource mobilization are already underway, with international partners expected to support aspects of the construction.

The launch comes amid Somalia's broader push for reconstruction, including security reform, political decentralization, and economic recovery following decades of civil war and instability.