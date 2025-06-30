Sudan: Bill to Regulate Precious Metals and Gemstones

29 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 29, 2025 (SUNA) - As part of efforts to strengthen governance and regulate the minerals sector, the Ministry of Minerals and the Sudanese Standardization and Metrology Organization (SSMO) has announced a joint consensus on a bill to regulate precious metals and gemstones, in line with international standards and regulating import and export operations.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Dr. Hind Siddig affirmed the ministry's full mandate over all stages of mineral processing, praising the institutional cooperation with the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization.

The Director of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization, Dr. Rahba Saeed, stressed the importance of a modern Act to protect consumers and support the national economy.

For his part, Director General of Geological Research Authority, Geologist Ahmed Haroun, called for the act to be comprehensive of gold, silver, platinum, titanium, and precious, semi-precious, and manufactured stones, calling for the need to regulate certifications.

Geologist Haroun revealed that a joint higher committee with relevant authorities is currently working to review and amend the Mineral Resources Development Act of 2025 to keep pace with the rapid developments in the sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.