Sudan: Bill to Regulate Precious Metals and Gemstones

Port Sudan, June 29, 2025 (SUNA) - As part of efforts to strengthen governance and regulate the minerals sector, the Ministry of Minerals and the Sudanese Standardization and Metrology Organization (SSMO) has announced a joint consensus on a bill to regulate precious metals and gemstones, in line with international standards and regulating import and export operations.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Dr. Hind Siddig affirmed the ministry's full mandate over all stages of mineral processing, praising the institutional cooperation with the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization.

The Director of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization, Dr. Rahba Saeed, stressed the importance of a modern Act to protect consumers and support the national economy.

For his part, Director General of Geological Research Authority, Geologist Ahmed Haroun, called for the act to be comprehensive of gold, silver, platinum, titanium, and precious, semi-precious, and manufactured stones, calling for the need to regulate certifications.

Geologist Haroun revealed that a joint higher committee with relevant authorities is currently working to review and amend the Mineral Resources Development Act of 2025 to keep pace with the rapid developments in the sector.