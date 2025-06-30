Somalia: Wounded Hiiraan Fighters Sound Alarm Over Safety, Alleging Neglect in Hospital Care

Beledweyne, Somalia — Injured fighters from the Macawiisley militia in Somalia's Hiiraan region have raised alarm over their safety and well-being, claiming they are being neglected while receiving treatment in hospital.

The wounded men say recent changes in hospital management, including the removal of trusted personnel, have left them feeling vulnerable. Among those reportedly dismissed were the department head overseeing their care--who shared clan ties with many of the patients--as well as key medical staff and support workers.

"We no longer feel safe. The people we trusted to look after us have been removed without explanation," one of the injured fighters told local media, adding that the changes had created deep unease among the wounded.

The Macawiisley fighters, a local militia that has been instrumental in battling extremist groups in central Somalia, urged authorities to urgently intervene and monitor their conditions. They expressed fears of being sidelined and left without proper care, which they said could put their lives at serious risk.

"We are not asking for much--just basic care, respect, and protection," said another injured fighter. "We've made sacrifices for our communities, and now we feel forgotten."

The incident has sparked concern among civil society groups, who warn that mistreatment of frontline fighters could undermine morale and public trust in the state's handling of local security efforts.