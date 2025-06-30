Nigeria: Can the African Medical Centre of Excellence Deliver Healthcare for All Nigerians?

blog

Each year, an estimated 600,000 Nigerians travel in search of quality healthcare, while those who cannot afford to leave often have to put up with long queues in dilapidated clinics, hoping for a miracle. Now, with the launch of a state-of-the-art health facility in the nation's capital, Nigeria may finally be taking steps to stem the $1bn it loses annually to medical tourism.

The grand opening of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) on June 5, 2025 has ignited a wave of optimism across the country and continent, seen by many as a sign that Africa is ready to take on a leadership role in healthcare innovation.

The AMCE, a partnership between Afreximbank and King's College Hospital London, which serves as its clinical partner, is designed to help reverse decades of health system underperformance, brain drain, and the outflow of patients seeking life-saving care abroad. Launching with 170 beds and an ambitious plans to serve 350,000 patients and create over 3,000 jobs in its first five years, the centre is positioned to become a regional hub for specialties like oncology, cardiology, and haematology. It will also boast West Africa's largest stem cell laboratory, alongside cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic facilities.

This may sound like a silver bullet to Nigeria's long-standing medical tourism crisis. Yet, for the average Nigerian still struggling to access basic healthcare, important questions remain: Who truly stands to benefit from the opening of this health facility? While the AMCE undeniably offers significant gains ranging from job creation and retention of medical expertise to improved access to specialist care and a curb on outbound medical tourism, the challenge lies in ensuring these benefits extend /widely or to those who can afford high-end services. Can the AMCE become a catalyst for broader health system strengthening and ultimately bring Nigeria and Africa closer to the promise of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)?

Unpacking current realities

Nigerians often seek medical treatments unavailable at home by traveling to India, Europe, or the Middle East. This situation is compounded by a deep-seated mistrust in the healthcare system's ability to handle complex medical procedures or treatments. Even when treatments are available, how many Nigerians can afford to pay for them without facing potential financial hardship? Specialist care is very expensive, particularly in a country where the gross domestic product per capita income is approximately 807 USD equivalent to 1,210,500 naira a year.

For instance, a single radiotherapy session can cost over ₦600,000, with many cancer patients requiring multiple sessions for effective treatment. While the NHIA's recent introduction of a ₦400,000 subsidy under a cost-sharing model is a step forward, it still leaves a significant gap for patients who must pay the balance out of pocket.

This is especially concerning given that a large proportion of cancer patients in Nigeria are uninsured or underinsured, making the costs of care financially devastating. More broadly, with over 90% of Nigerians lacking any form of health insurance or financial protection, such high out-of-pocket expenses whether for cancer or other specialised services underscore a persistent equity gap in accessing life-saving care.

Reversing the trend

At the recent Goalkeepers event in Lagos, global leaders emphasised that achieving UHC across Africa demands not just infrastructure, but visionary investments, cross-sector collaboration, and a commitment to equity.

The AMCE stands as a tangible response to that call. However, the centre's true impact will depend on how it addresses several critical questions:

Who will truly benefit from its services? While the AMCE has raised funds to subsidise care for underprivileged patients, there is a real risk that the poorest Nigerians could still be priced out unless sustainable public-private subsidy models and referral systems are put in place. Another key consideration is whether the AMCE will integrate effectively with Nigeria's National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and broader UHC strategies, or whether it will become another isolated flagship, primarily serving those already privileged enough to afford premium healthcare. Will the centre prioritise access and affordability in its project design by collaborating on innovative financing models, and developing a tiered pricing system that makes quality care affordable for all income levels? This will help build sustainable systems that serve everyone and not just a privileged few.

A model or a monument?

The AMCE represents a significant opportunity. Beyond providing care, it aims to catalyse economic and professional growth. Its construction has already created jobs and is expected to spur advanced training opportunities and facilitate technology transfer initiatives. With plans to establish a medical and nursing school, the centre is also determined to nurture a new generation of specialists and foster homegrown research and development.

Perhaps most significantly, the AMCE has the potential to rebuild trust in local healthcare. For years, Nigeria has suffered from a "brain drain," with skilled health professionals seeking better opportunities and working conditions abroad.

By offering advanced care at home, the AMCE could help reverse this trend and position Nigeria as a destination for intra-African medical tourism. This would not only retain billions of dollars within the continent but also restore public confidence in local health systems.

However, the real win is when a woman in rural Nasarawa does not have to sell her land to treat breast cancer, or when a hypertensive man in Enugu can easily be referred to access specialist care at the centre without undue bureaucratic processes.

The AMCE can lead, but it must not leave the people behind. The path forward demands collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to putting people at the heart of healthcare transformation.