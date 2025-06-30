South Africa: DA Walks Out of R740-Million National Dialogue

Just like ANC promises that amount to nothing, so are threats by the DA of taking drastic measures in the unstable government of national unity.

And so it was this week when the DA created an impression that it could walk out of the GNU.

But its threats of a big announcement amounted to a damp squib.

The DA walked out of the national dialogue but stopped short of leaving the unity government, saying it wants to block an ANC-EFF alliance.

The party will not support budget votes for departments led by ANC ministers facing corruption allegations and called the talks a waste of money.

The Democratic Alliance has withdrawn from the R740-million national dialogue following the sacking of one of its deputy ministers by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa fired Andrew Whitfield, the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, for taking an unauthorised trip to the United States. The move angered the DA and strained the already fragile partnership between the party and the African National Congress in the government of national unity.

The DA responded with a 48-hour ultimatum. It demanded that Ramaphosa fire ANC ministers accused of corruption and underperformance. But the president ignored the demand and reminded all parties that appointing ministers is his constitutional prerogative.

By Saturday afternoon, when the deadline passed, the DA confirmed it would not quit the unity government. However, the party said it felt disrespected by the ANC.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said they were staying in the GNU to prevent a possible alliance between the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters or the MK party. He said quitting now would be like abandoning the South African people.

"The DA remains committed to rescuing the country from corruption, fixing the economy and creating jobs," he said.

The move to stay on was a surprising turn after Steenhuisen's dramatic threats during the week. At the time, he warned of "grave consequences" if Ramaphosa did not fire ministers like Thembi Simelane, Nobuhle Nkabane and David Mahlobo, who have been linked to corruption or misconduct.

"Should the ANC fail to meet our ultimatum, all bets are off," he had said.

Instead, the DA has shifted its focus to fighting the national dialogue. It called on civil society and non-governmental organisations to boycott what it described as a pointless and expensive "talk shop".

The party also announced it would vote against budget allocations for departments led by ministers accused of wrongdoing.

Steenhuisen said the DA had considered tabling a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa. But it decided that removing the president now would hurt the country's economy even more.

For now, the DA stays in government. But its growing frustration shows the unity government may be anything but united.

Caption:DA leader John Steenhuisen tells the nation that they will not support the national dialogue