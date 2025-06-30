Zimbabwe: Sally Mugabe Hospital Gutted By Fire - Nurses' Residence, Storeroom Affected

SALLY Mugabe Hospital, formerly Harare Hospital, caught fire this Saturday morning resulting in a part of the nurses' residence and a storeroom being affected.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Nyathi said the fire is believed to have originated from a storeroom.

"I can confirm there there was a fire incident at Sally Mugabe Hospital. Fortunately, there were no casualties or any injuries.

"The Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire before it spread to the hospital wards and other sites within the hospital premises," Nyathi said.

Harare City Fire Unit also confirmed the development.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the City Fire Department said, " ...a huge fireball had engulfed the nurses' residence.

"Our Fire Brigade teams are on their way. We will keep you informed on the developments."

An official from the Central Fire Station said they responded immediately after being informed about the incident.

"This building was on fire. It was engulfed in flames. So, we managed to control it from extending to the other hospital sites. We are still putting out the fire, but now it's under control.

"On top of the warehouse store which was affected, there were some solar panels which were also destroyed by the fire."

Harare has reported several incidents of fire in the past.

Early this year, Mbare Msika Market was destroyed by fire. Also, Glen View Area 8 furniture market has been gutted by fire several times and in all cases, thousands of dollars worth of property belonging to SMEs were lost.

Just recently, a fire broke out in the CBD along Cameroon Street where vendors lost their wares after a mall caught fire.