South Africa: 48-Hour Water Cut for Parts of Joburg - South African News Briefs - June 30, 2025

Johannesburg Faces Two-Day Water Cut for Maintenance

Residents in parts of Johannesburg will have to cope without running water for the next two days due to Rand Water's ongoing maintenance on the Zwartkopjes system, reports EWN.Affected areas include Parktown North, Ridgeway, Nasrec, and Hyde Park. The work is part of a province-wide upgrade that began in May and ends in July. Water tankers will be dispatched after the first 24 hours. Water supply is expected to be fully restored by 7 am on Wednesday.

Diepkloof School Occupation Sparks Legal Battle

The Gauteng Infrastructure Department is in a legal dispute with Diepkloof residents who have unlawfully occupied the closed Bagomane Primary School since 2018, reports SABC News. The school was shut in the early 2000s due to low enrollment, and residents turned it into makeshift housing. Despite lacking electricity and relying on shared taps and toilets, they refuse to leave and are demanding proper housing. The department says it has served eviction notices and wants the process to follow the law, while also working with the City of Johannesburg to find alternative accommodation.

One-Week-Old Baby Abducted in Cape Town

A Cape Town family is in shock after their one-week-old baby, Mogamat Imaad Shamar, was abducted on Saturday, June 28, reports IOL. T he child was abducted from the Middestad Mall in Bellville and was taken by a woman only known as "Chivon." The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit has shared flyers on social media, hoping someone has seen him. He was wearing a white vest, a white crawler with cars, and wrapped in a blue blanket.

