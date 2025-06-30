Madagascar: Row Over Scattered Islands Revived As France and Madagascar Hold Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the future of the long-disputed Scattered Islands - a chain of uninhabited islets in the Indian Ocean with big geopolitical, ecological and symbolic value.

The bilateral commission, the first of its kind since 2019, marks a cautious reopening of dialogue over the Îles Éparses (Scattered Islands) - five islets run by France but claimed by Madagascar since the 1970s.

All the islands are nature preserves with a total land area of just 43km². But they each come with an exclusive economic zone (EEZ), giving the governing country rights to resources in more than 640,000km² of nearby waters full of fish and possible gas reserves.

In the colonial period, all the islands were part of Madagascar, which was under French rule from 1896 to 1960. They were split off just before Madagascar gained independence. Two UN General Assembly votes in 1979 and 1980 said the move was illegal and called for the islands to be returned.

"Madagascar remains attached to a solution respectful of its historical rights and international law," said Malagasy Foreign Minister Rasata Rafaravavitafika ahead of the talks. "Every step forward is a recognition of the legitimacy of our claim."

France, Madagascar target sovereignty accord over Scattered islands

Strategic stakes

France keeps only a small presence on the islands - a few military staff, a police officer and visits from state officials. Environmental rules brought in 1975 to protect turtles and seabird nests have also limited any development.

But the islands have clear strategic weight. They are part of what experts call France's "triangle of power" in the region, along with Mayotte and Réunion island.

"These islands are strategic buffers," historian Samuel Sanchez told France 24. "They might seem unused now, but their future value is immense. That's why France won't just give them up."

The Mozambique Channel - through which these islands are scattered - is a major transit route for international trade. It is rich in gas and oil and is seen as even more important when other routes like the Suez Canal are blocked.

At home, the islands are also a political issue in Madagascar, where calls for full sovereignty are a source of national pride. "The claim is mostly symbolic," said Sanchez.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Madagascar Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It wouldn't change much economically. Madagascar struggles to patrol its own waters - illegal fishing is rampant - but politically, any president who secures the islands would win huge domestic support."

Macron seeks 'forgiveness' for colonialism on visit to Madagascar

Economic cooperation a priority

A joint French-Malagasy commission has been set up to look at future cooperation on the islands. But Macron has ruled out giving up sovereignty and instead wants shared management.

During his recent state visit to Madagascar, France signed deals for new development projects in rice farming, road building and food processing. Extra funding was promised for the long-delayed Volobe hydroelectric dam.

"Helping a country where 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line to succeed is far more important," Macron argued, than pursuing a territorial claim.

However opposition figures in Madagascar have denounced France's refusal to cede sovereignty and are calling for Rajoelina to push for a full handover, similar to the 2024 deal for Britain to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

"We want a clear and firm response from Andry Rajoelina," said opposition leader Hajo Andrianainarivelo. "Sovereignty is not negotiable."

Others, like Tamatave MP Roland Ratsiraka, do not want the islands returned under the current government, fearing poor management or land deals.

"We can't even manage our protected areas or marine resources," he said.