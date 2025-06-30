Malawi: Fact Malawi Grooms Next Generation of NGO Leaders - Youth Equipped With Practical Skills in Blantyre Workshop

In a bold step to revitalise Malawi's development sector, the Forum for AIDS Counselling and Training (FACT Malawi) held an impactful Organizational Development and Management Workshop on June 28 in Blantyre, targeting the next wave of changemakers in the NGO space.

The workshop drew over 200 eager participants--students, fresh graduates, job seekers, and young leaders--from across the country, all united by a shared ambition to drive positive change through community development.

Led by seasoned professionals from top NGOs, the workshop delivered hands-on training in high-impact areas such as proposal writing, resource mobilisation, and NGO operations--skills often cited as major gaps among young, aspiring development actors.

FACT Malawi Executive Director Pemphero Mphande emphasised the urgency of capacitating young people with real-world skills, not just inspiration.

"A lot of young people have the passion and ideas, but what they lack are the technical skills that help them break into the NGO space," Mphande said. "This workshop was about bridging that gap--giving them practical tools to start strong or scale up."

This initiative is especially critical at a time when many NGOs in Malawi face staff shortages, sustainability struggles, and a widening disconnect between grassroots needs and program delivery. By investing in youth, FACT Malawi is addressing a systemic challenge with a strategic solution: build capacity from the ground up.

Backed by support from key partners--including Victoria Forex Bureau, Kips Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour, Old Mutual, and LeHome--the event marked not just a training, but a movement.

FACT Malawi has since announced plans to replicate the workshop in Lilongwe this September, a move that signals commitment to nationwide impact and long-term sector transformation.