Rwanda: Nyandungu Eco-Park Recorded Over 76,000 Visitors in 2024

Nyandungu eco-tourism Park recorded 76,754 visitors in 2024, according to the park manager, Ildephonse Kambogo.

Nyandungu Eco-tourism Park (NEP), a recreational space and wildlife habitat in the City of Kigali, currently spans 121 hectares, comprising 70 hectares of wetland and 50 hectares of forest, with more than 62 indigenous plant species.

The park is set to expand by an additional 43 hectares.

Nearly 200 bird species that had migrated due to wetland degradation returned to the park following its rehabilitation.

One notable outcome of the park's restoration is the publication of Falling for the Birds of Kigali, a comprehensive compendium documenting the bird diversity within Nyandungu Park.

Kambogo said the number of visitors to the park rose from 67,222 in 2023 and 48,813 in 2022.

"Locals make up 70 per cent of the visitors. Foreigners residing in Rwanda account for 20 per cent, while 10 per cent are international tourists," he explained.

The Government initiated the Nyandungu restoration project in 2016, aiming to combat degradation and showcase the potential of wetlands in pollution mitigation and flood prevention.

The restoration of the Nyandungu wetland and the creation of an eco-tourism park involved the planting of 17,000 trees from 55 indigenous species.

The initiative also generated approximately 4,000 green jobs.

The public park was opened to visitors in 2022.

Following the successful transformation of Nyandungu Wetland into an Eco-Park, Rwanda has maintained its commitment to urban ecological restoration by embarking on the rehabilitation of five additional wetlands in the City of Kigali, according to Environment Minister Valentine Uwamariya.

"This initiative not only reinforces Rwanda's commitment to nature-based solutions within urban settings, but also demonstrates how ecological restoration can be integrated with sustainable urban development," she said.

The five wetlands under rehabilitation in Kigali will feature 58.5 kilometres of pedestrian and cycling pathways to promote recreation and sports in the capital, according to Martine Uwera.

It is recommended that all pedestrian and cycling paths remain flat and be equipped with benches every 500 metres to ensure accessibility for all users.

Rehabilitation works for four of the wetlands--Kibumba (68 ha), Nyabugogo (131 ha), Rugenge-Rwintare (65 ha), and Gikondo (162 ha)--are 56 per cent complete, while Rwampara (65 ha) is around 20 per cent complete due to a delayed start, she explained.

The surface area of wetlands in Kigali has decreased from 100 square kilometres to 77 square kilometres. The wetlands recommended for rehabilitation in Kigali City cover 15 square kilometres.

Of the wetlands in Kigali, 29 per cent are recommended for sustainable use, 38 per cent for conservation, and the rest for recreation.

Implementation of the Kigali City Wetland Master Plan could generate over $155 million annually, according to a study titled Economics of Kigali City Wetland Ecosystem Services, conducted by the Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS) in partnership with IUCN and REMA.

There are about 37 interconnected wetlands in Kigali City, covering a total of 9,160 hectares--approximately 12.5 per cent of the city's land area.

The current economic value of ecosystem services provided by these wetlands is estimated at $74.2 million, the study shows.

If the status quo remains, the Kigali City wetland complex could incur a net present value loss of over $1.8 billion in ecosystem services by 2050.

With effective implementation of the wetland master plan, the cumulative economic benefits of ecosystem services over the next 30 years are estimated at slightly above $2 billion.

Under the Kigali City Wetland Master Plan, 3,888 hectares are reserved for conservation, 3,851 hectares for sustainable use, and 1,421 hectares for tourism and recreation.