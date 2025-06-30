Ethiopia: Medrek Decries Narrowing Political Space

opinion

- Coalition announces ongoing preparations to VIE for 2026 elections

With general elections looming large, Medrek - a Coalition of four political parties sounded the alarm about what it described as a "narrowing of the political space" in Ethiopia to date.

This came in Medrek's press release over the weekend issued upon the conclusion of the coalition's 17th General Assembly, a meeting in which it introduced it's leadership in what it claimed was a re-invigoration of the 15 year old party.

While maintaining a degree of optimism about the upcoming elections as it prepares to participate in it, Medrek however, said it was clear-eyed to the lack also of independence of key democratic institutions and "the ongoing pressure faced by opposition parties".

"This includes the harassment and imprisonment of members and closure of party offices, which have previously forced members out of elections," it said.

- Advertisement - Formed in 2010, Medrek is a coalition of federalist parties, including Arena Tigray (Arena), the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), the Sidama Liberation Movement (SLM), and the Afar People's Justice and Democracy parties.

The Assembly the release said, elected Amdom Gebreselassie as Chairman, Sultan Kassim as deputy chair in charge of public relations, Meryem Hassen as deputy chairwoman in charge of finance, Mulatu Gemechu as first deputy chair in charge of public and civic affairs, professor Merera Gudina as deputy chair in charge of foreign affairs, among other top party execs.

From The Reporter Magazine

DANCING WITH RIVALS: Tightrope to Tehran Published on 2025-06-01 By Bewket Abebe

Ethiopia Gave the World Coffee. Why Can't It Sell It? Published on 2025-06-01 By Samson Berhane

"As citizens increasingly seek credible and unifying political alternatives, Medrek's proven model of multi ethnic collaboration and it's roster of influential and respected leaders provide a powerful platform for positive change," Amdom is quoted as saying.

General parliamentary elections are slated for May 2026.

During the past several decades Ethiopia sees polarized political policies with some advocating for the continuity of the present ethnic federalism while others demand a citizenship based political dispensation.