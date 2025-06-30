Southern Africa: MISA Congratulates Zambian Media, Government On Media Regulation

30 June 2025
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

The MSCZ not only establishes a platform for the Zambian public to hold the media accountable but also presents an opportunity for the media to enhance their professionalism.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Regional Office welcomes the launch of the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ), which took place on 25 June 2025 in Lusaka, Zambia.

We are particularly grateful that the Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa, officiated the launch and gave his full support towards media self-regulation. We further commend the Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for supporting media self-regulation, which is one of the cornerstones of media freedom.

Non-statutory regulation of the media is an international best practice that preserves media autonomy, while promoting media accountability.

Ultimately, MISA Regional Office congratulates the media in Zambia and the Zambian government on establishing the self-regulation mechanism.

The MISA Regional office is pleased that the Zambian government has heeded the calls for media self-regulation and recognised its importance to media autonomy.

Zimbabwe, Harare, 28 June 2025.

MISA Regional Communique

Read the original article on MISA.

