South Africa: Former Transnet Bosses Arrested Over R93-Million Train Deal

Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama handed themselves over to the Hawks on Monday in connection with a corrupt R93-million train contract.

Three other top former Transnet bosses have also been charged for their alleged role in the dodgy 2015 payment to Trillion Asset Management.

Two former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, were arrested on Monday morning over a dodgy R93-million train deal.

They handed themselves over to the Hawks and are expected to appear in court later in the day, according to eNCA.

The charges relate to a shady payment made in 2015 to Trillian Asset Management, a company linked to state capture allegations.

Molefe, who is now a Member of Parliament for former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party, and Gama are among five former executives accused of corruption.

Also facing charges are former chief financial officers Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and ex-treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

The Citizen reported that the Investigating Directorate against Corruption has not yet confirmed the arrests.

Molefe and the others are accused of helping move millions of rand from Transnet to Trillian under questionable circumstances. The payment happened during a time when state-owned companies were being looted in massive state capture schemes.

If found guilty, the former bosses could face serious jail time for their role in the corrupt contract.