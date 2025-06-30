South Africa: Newborn Baby Kidnapped From Cape Town Mall

Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar was wrapped in a blue blanket when he was taken from Middestad Mall in Bellville on Saturday afternoon.

In separate cases, a hostage was rescued in Germiston and a Grade 11 learner who was missing for six weeks was found alive.

Police in Cape Town are searching for a newborn baby who went missing from Middestad Mall in Bellville.

Nine-day-old Mogamat Imaad Shamar disappeared on Saturday at around 1:26pm after his mother left him with someone she trusted while she went to the toilet because she was not feeling well.

But when she returned, both the baby and the person she had left him with were gone.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that a case of kidnapping has been opened. The Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is handling the investigation.

The baby has brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He weighs 2.1kg and was last seen wrapped in a blue blanket.

In a separate case, police rescued a 30-year-old man who was being held hostage in Germiston, Gauteng. His car had been found dumped in Dawn Park.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said police used intelligence to storm a house and rescue the man within 24 hours of the report. Two suspects were arrested, and others escaped during a shootout.

Meanwhile, police in the Free State confirmed that 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, a Grade 11 learner from Martie du Plessis Special Needs School, was found alive. He had been missing for six weeks.