Nigeria: Police Rescue Five Kidnapped Victims in Lagos, Katsina

The Nigeria Police Force, in a sustained and strategic operation aimed at curbing crime and criminal activities, has rescued one kidnapped victim in Lagos and 4 kadnapped victims in Katsina as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

Force Public Relations Officer ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said that during the operations, several arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered.

He said, "Police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command, acting on credible intelligence, responded to a reported case of abduction in Ikoga area of Morogbo.

"The victim, a 20-year-old male named Kehinde, was lured through WhatsApp and kidnapped by his assailants, who demanded a ransom of ₦500,000 from his family.

"Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects: Celestine Okeke (28), Michael Okonkwo (25), and Kehinde Oladun (30) and the rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt and he has since been reunited with his family.

"In another development, operatives of the Kastina State command acting upon a report of an attack and kidnapping attempt at Mazare village in the state, swiftly mobilized to the scene, and the police engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

"The kidnappers were overpowered by the superior firepower of the operatives, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leading to the rescue of 4 kidnapped victims unhurt.

"Similarly, on 22nd June 2025, police operatives attached to Okene Division, Kogi State, intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The driver of the vehicle absconded into the forest, leaving behind a bag.

"A detailed search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one G3 magazine, a black shirt, phone accessories, and other personal items contained inside a bag.

"Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has applauded the efforts of these brave and gallant operatives, urging them to sustain the tempo in ensuring Nigeria is rid of criminal elements.

"The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its continued commitment to intelligence-driven policing, swift operational responses, and inter-agency collaboration and remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property across the nation.

"Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the police as we work toward a safer and more secure Nigeria."