Uganda: Antimicrobial Resistance in Uganda Reaches Critical Levels, Health Experts Warn

Medical experts are warning that Uganda is facing a growing health crisis due to the increasing resistance of infections to commonly used medicines, especially antibiotics.

Doctors across the country say that many patients are now developing infections that no longer respond to standard treatment, largely because of widespread misuse and overuse of drugs.

Paediatricians Dr. Elizabeth Kutamba of Health Haven Clinic and Dr. Sabrina Kitaka of Makerere University report a growing number of cases where children present with illnesses that were once easy to treat but are now becoming more severe and prolonged.

They attribute this trend to the common practice of self-medication, where people take antibiotics without prescriptions or guidance from qualified health workers.

According to the two doctors, many Ugandans, particularly those living far from health facilities often purchase antibiotics over the counter or use leftover medication stored at home.

In some cases, people begin treatment without completing the full dosage or even without knowing whether the illness requires antibiotics at all.

This pattern of drug misuse is contributing to what scientists call antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a process where disease-causing organisms adapt to survive the drugs designed to eliminate them.

Over time, this resistance renders antibiotics ineffective, forcing doctors to prescribe stronger and more expensive medications.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 1.27 million people worldwide died in 2019 from infections linked to antimicrobial resistance.

In Uganda alone, 47,821 people died in 2023 from infections related to drug misuse. Of these, 5,616 deaths were directly caused by resistant infections, while more than half resulted from complications after ineffective treatment due to prior misuse of antibiotics.

Health experts say certain antibiotics, such as Ampicillin and Ciprofloxacin, are among the most misused and are rapidly losing their effectiveness. When these drugs no longer work, patients often require newer, more powerful antibiotics, which are harder to access and more expensive.

Professor Denis Byarugaba, a microbiologist and lead researcher on AMR at Makerere University, says the consequences of this resistance go beyond patient health.

He notes that the rising cost of treatment is placing a heavy financial burden on both families and the national health system, with government hospitals forced to spend more on stronger medications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response to the growing crisis, doctors are calling for immediate government action, including stricter regulation of drug sales and increased public education on responsible medicine use.

They urge Ugandans to seek professional medical advice before taking any medication and to avoid sharing or reusing drugs.

Experts also warn that some of the most common diseases in Uganda, such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and respiratory infections are increasingly becoming harder to treat due to AMR.

Medical professionals stress that every drug has a limit, and once a microbe becomes resistant, treatment becomes more complicated and riskier.

They continue to emphasise the need for proper diagnosis and adherence to prescribed treatment plans as the only way to slow down the threat of drug-resistant infections