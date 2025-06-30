South Africa: Boks Win Big but Rassie Says They're Not There Yet

The Springboks opened their 2025 season with a 54-7 victory, but Rassie Erasmus says there's still a lot to fix in the team.

Erasmus warned fans not to get carried away and said Italy, who beat Namibia by 70 points, will be tough to beat.

The Springboks ran in eight tries to thrash the Barbarians 54-7 in their first game of 2025. But coach Rassie Erasmus wasn't in a celebratory mood after the match in rainy Cape Town.

"I'm happy about the win," he said, "but we've got lots to work on."

The match was a chance to give game time to players who had not played in a while, and Erasmus said some had very few caps. He said it was important to get them out on the field.

Erasmus said the wet conditions made things hard for the Barbarians, who had trained together only a few times. But he was glad the game tested the Boks' ability to stay structured.

He admitted they "overplayed a bit" in the first half but made key changes at half-time. "It was a good learning experience in the rain," he said.

Now the team turns its focus to a three-match home series. They will play Italy twice and Georgia once.

Erasmus warned that Italy is no walkover. He reminded everyone that Italy had recently thumped Namibia by 70 points.

"If the weather had been dry," he added, "we might have finished off more of our attacking chances."