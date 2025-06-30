South Africa: Wasteful Mamelodi Sundowns Bow Out of Club World Cup Competition

26 June 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Mamelodi Sundowns created a plethora of opportunities during their 0-0 draw against Brazilian club Fluminense. However, they could not find the goal that would have seen them qualify for the round of 16.

Mamelodi Sundowns went into their final Group F game at the Club World Cup, versus Brazil's Fluminense, knowing that victory was imperative for their hopes of being the only African team to qualify for the global tournament's knockout phase.

With Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Esperance already eliminated the hopes of Africa rested squarely on Sundowns' shoulders. However, instead of claiming a decisive win, Masandawana wasted a number of opportunities during a match that eventually concluded with a 0-0 draw in Miami on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Fluminense knew that a draw would be sufficient for their own hopes of reaching the next round. Such a result would not be good enough for the South African champions though. Despite an urgent start that saw Masandawana take the fight to the Brazilian club while hogging almost 70% of the possession, they just could not find the back of the net.

Better than before

Nevertheless, Sundowns walk away from the expanded global club contest as the best-performing African...

