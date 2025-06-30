Liberia: UL Adjusts 2025 Entrance Timetable

Share

Monrovia-The University of Liberia (UL) has adjusted the timeline for the administration of the 2025 entrance and placement Exam and Aptitude Test, to allow all applicants who paid fees at the bank to complete the registration process and obtain their Exam Identification Numbers.

Share this:

Facebook

X

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-The University of Liberia (UL) has adjusted the timeline for the administration of the 2025 entrance and placement Exam and Aptitude Test, to allow all applicants who paid fees at the bank to complete the registration process and obtain their Exam Identification Numbers.

The new dates are indicated in the timetable below: Digital Exam for undergraduate will be administered, on arolling basis, from Tuesday, July 1 to Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The Undergraduate Paper-based Exam will be administered on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Montserrado and on Straz-Sinje Campus.

Rolling Computer-based Aptitude Tests for the Graduate and Professional Schools, will be administered from Monday, July 14, to Saturday, July 30 according to the following schedule:

Graduate School July 14-17, 2025, School of Pharmacy July 18, 2025, Medical School July 18-22, 2025, Law School-July 23-29, 2025. All remaining candidates combined July 30, 2025.

According to the UL authorities, candidates who have completed the registration process but did not obtain their assigned Exam and Room number are advised to use below link to get their numbers: CTE Website » https://cteul20192023.github.io/CTE-Official.../results.html

Candidates who paid their exam registration fees on or before June 16, 2025 but did not fill the form are advised to visit the CTE office on Capitol Hill Campus for verification and confirmation.

For more information, please contact the Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE) of the University of Liberia: