Somalia: Safe Waters Ahead - Puntland Police and EU Naval Forces Forge Maritime Security Alliance

Bosaso, Puntland-In the shimmering waters of the Gulf of Aden, aboard the Spanish warship ESPS Navarra (F85), a significant milestone in regional security cooperation quietly unfolded. The Puntland Police Force and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), specifically those operating under Operation Atalanta, convened a high-level maritime security meeting aimed at deepening collaboration against piracy and maritime crime.

This meeting, held just north of the strategic port city of Bosaso, marked a fresh chapter in joint efforts to secure Somalia's coastline--a vital corridor for global trade and regional stability.

Leading the Puntland delegation was Lieutenant Colonel Sakariya Abdirahman, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Aadan, head of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) in Bari region. The EU naval delegation was headed by Rear Admiral Francisco Javier Vázquez Sanz, commander of EUNAVFOR's Operation Atalanta.

The meeting was uniquely held onboard the Spanish frigate ESPS Navarra, currently deployed in the Gulf of Aden as part of the EU's ongoing efforts to combat piracy and safeguard international maritime routes.

The discussion focused on:

Key challenges facing maritime security in Puntland waters.

Strategies to counter piracy, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and other maritime crimes.

Enhancing joint operations, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

Deepening mutual understanding of each force's capabilities.

This renewed partnership signals a strong commitment to:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strengthen regional and international maritime security cooperation.

Provide Puntland's police with technical assistance and training.

Prevent illegal activities in Somali waters.

Build a secure marine environment for trade and regional development.

Lt. Col. Sakariya Abdirahman:"This visit marks a critical step in our ongoing efforts to bolster maritime security and foster international cooperation."Lt. Col. Aadan (CID Chief, Bari Region):"We greatly value this continued partnership with EUNAVFOR and welcome efforts to take our collaboration to the next level."Rear Admiral Vázquez Sanz:"Building a strong relationship with our Puntland partners is essential. EUNAVFOR remains firmly committed to supporting Puntland's efforts for a safer and more secure coastline."

With the longest coastline in Somalia, Puntland borders key global shipping lanes through the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This makes the region not only strategically vital but also vulnerable to:

Piracy

Smuggling (arms, drugs, humans)

Illegal fishing

Maritime terrorism

Securing these waters is essential for economic growth, political stability, and regional peace. Puntland Police and EU Naval Forces Forge Maritime Security Alliance